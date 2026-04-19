Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the software company's stock after selling 23,664 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Adobe were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,593,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock valued at $7,277,941,000 after purchasing an additional 352,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,821,688 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,700,850,000 after purchasing an additional 414,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $244.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $422.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $253.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More.

Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More.

Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More.

Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More.

Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data shows sizable institutional reductions (e.g., UBS AM) and some insider sales in recent months — selling from large holders can amplify downward pressure in a low‑price environment. Read More.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here