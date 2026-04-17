Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 28,815 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,171.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,275 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 28,815 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a "sell" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NFLX opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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