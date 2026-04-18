Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $375,159,000 after acquiring an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,270 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $401.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $370.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $145.84 and a one year high of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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