Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,747 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,931 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $191.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here