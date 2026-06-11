Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 7,240 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,004 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises about 0.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $35,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 8.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 655,303 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE XOM opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $624.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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