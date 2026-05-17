Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 1.8% of STF Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. STF Management LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,643,613,000 after acquiring an additional 285,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,609,981,000 after acquiring an additional 708,716 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,217,394,000 after acquiring an additional 135,850 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of MU opened at $724.66 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $818.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91. The business's 50-day moving average price is $479.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

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