Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 957.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,196,377 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 2,894,195 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Netflix worth $299,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Netflix by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — Netflix reported $12.25B in revenue and $1.23 GAAP EPS, beating street revenue and EPS expectations and showing margin expansion and strong cash flow. Q1 Results

Q1 results beat consensus — Netflix reported $12.25B in revenue and $1.23 GAAP EPS, beating street revenue and EPS expectations and showing margin expansion and strong cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Ad and pricing tailwinds cited — management and some analysts point to higher pricing and accelerating ad revenue as durable profit drivers, supporting continued buy ratings from several firms. Analyst Take

Ad and pricing tailwinds cited — management and some analysts point to higher pricing and accelerating ad revenue as durable profit drivers, supporting continued buy ratings from several firms. Neutral Sentiment: Co‑founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — Netflix says he’s pursuing philanthropy; the move removes a long‑time presence but management frames it as orderly. Hastings Exit

Co‑founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — Netflix says he’s pursuing philanthropy; the move removes a long‑time presence but management frames it as orderly. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: risk appetite is mixed (futures up on geopolitical optimism) which may temper a broader market selloff but leaves company‑specific headlines to drive NFLX. Market Futures

Market context: risk appetite is mixed (futures up on geopolitical optimism) which may temper a broader market selloff but leaves company‑specific headlines to drive NFLX. Negative Sentiment: Disappointing Q2/near‑term guidance — Netflix set Q2 EPS at $0.78 (below consensus ~$0.84) and issued conservative near‑term revenue guidance, triggering investor concern that growth and engagement may slow. Guidance Miss

Disappointing Q2/near‑term guidance — Netflix set Q2 EPS at $0.78 (below consensus ~$0.84) and issued conservative near‑term revenue guidance, triggering investor concern that growth and engagement may slow. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism over one‑time gains and sustainability — some investors see the big profit beat as partly driven by a Warner Bros. breakup fee and price increases, raising doubts about repeatable top‑line momentum and prompting profit‑taking. One‑time Gains Concern

Market skepticism over one‑time gains and sustainability — some investors see the big profit beat as partly driven by a Warner Bros. breakup fee and price increases, raising doubts about repeatable top‑line momentum and prompting profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Strategic risks flagged by analysts — commentary warns of engagement friction, dependence on large sports/content deals, and tougher competition for scripted franchises, which could pressure future growth and content ROI. Analyst Concerns

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.70.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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