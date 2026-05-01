Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 285,949 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,395 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 285,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Target were worth $20,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,860 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the retailer's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.5% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the retailer's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Target from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Target from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.39.

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Target Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Target stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.03. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Target's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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