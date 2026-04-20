Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,938 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its stake in Gartner by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 162,614 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $41,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,892 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $185.30.

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Key Gartner News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $154.52 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.60. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $451.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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