Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $30.47 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,119 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $30,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,446 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $43,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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EOG Resources Stock Down 4.2%

EOG stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.32. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. EOG Resources's payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp downgraded EOG Resources from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eighteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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