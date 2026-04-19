Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 573.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,857 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,016 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.15.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1%

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $154.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $193.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $167.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

See Also

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