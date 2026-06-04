Mplx Lp $MPLX Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,461,655 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 634,574 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Mplx worth $665,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mplx from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mplx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mplx

Mplx Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 36.38%.Mplx's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Mplx's payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Key Stories Impacting Mplx

Here are the key news stories impacting Mplx this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised several of its earnings estimates for MPLX, including Q2 2026 EPS to $1.01, Q4 2026 EPS to $1.04, Q3 2027 EPS to $1.10, and Q4 2027 EPS to $1.09, which could support investor confidence in the partnership’s earnings outlook.

US Capital Advisors raised several of its earnings estimates for MPLX, including Q2 2026 EPS to $1.01, Q4 2026 EPS to $1.04, Q3 2027 EPS to $1.10, and Q4 2027 EPS to $1.09, which could support investor confidence in the partnership’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The broader energy-infrastructure backdrop remains constructive, with rising natural gas demand tied to LNG exports and power needs, which may support midstream volume growth over time.

The broader energy-infrastructure backdrop remains constructive, with rising natural gas demand tied to LNG exports and power needs, which may support midstream volume growth over time. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors trimmed some longer-term estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $3.97, FY2027 EPS to $4.26, and FY2028 EPS to $4.52, signaling that the upside remains modest and not all forecasts moved higher.

About Mplx

MPLX LP NYSE: MPLX is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

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