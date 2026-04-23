M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 3,054.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334,186 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,260,201 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of Kenvue worth $40,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 101.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,361,581 shares of the company's stock worth $298,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 22.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,046,660 shares of the company's stock worth $601,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781,640 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $79,269,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 115.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,438,473 shares of the company's stock worth $134,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 21.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 17,645,761 shares of the company's stock worth $277,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kenvue's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Argus upgraded shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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