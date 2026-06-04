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Marble Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Arista Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marble Wealth LLC opened a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter, buying 6,434 shares valued at about $843,000.
  • Arista Networks reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.87 beating estimates and revenue of $2.71 billion topping expectations; revenue also rose 35.1% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains upbeat on the stock, with several analysts reiterating buy/outperform ratings and a consensus price target of about $185.72, even as insider selling continued.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,434 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 82.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,659 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,907,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $174.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.72.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $1,352,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,874,306.97. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,803,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,674,486,109.28. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,941,943. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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