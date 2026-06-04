4,687 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Acquired by Marble Wealth LLC

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,687 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $3,645,427,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $343.71 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $346.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $429.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $269.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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