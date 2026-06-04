Natixis Advisors LLC Has $37.58 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,928 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 101,285 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Xylem worth $37,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,092,855,000 after purchasing an additional 152,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,615,598,000 after buying an additional 133,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $862,364,000 after purchasing an additional 151,754 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,507,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $750,075,000 after buying an additional 310,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xylem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,259,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $480,737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.77. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Xylem's payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Xylem announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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