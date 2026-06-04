Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 641,952 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,066 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 641,952 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $37,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts: Sign Up

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 459.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company's fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Microchip Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $333,220.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,596,428.51. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 135,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,661,867.52. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,302 shares of company stock valued at $49,186,035. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microchip Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microchip Technology wasn't on the list.

While Microchip Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here