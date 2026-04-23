M&T Bank Corp Has $45.46 Million Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) by 12,545.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233,649 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,215,985 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Zeta Global worth $45,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. B. Riley Financial raised Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.09 million. Zeta Global had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.The company's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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