M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,411 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,229,404 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 820.6% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $170.99. The company's fifty day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,715 shares of company stock worth $40,966,904. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings and core metrics beat expectations — adjusted EPS topped consensus and net sales/organic sales rose year‑over‑year, showing volume-led growth that suggests improving consumer demand. Business Wire: Q3 Results

Q3 earnings and core metrics beat expectations — adjusted EPS topped consensus and net sales/organic sales rose year‑over‑year, showing volume-led growth that suggests improving consumer demand. Positive Sentiment: Beauty and premium brands outperformed (e.g., SK‑II growth), supporting higher-margin mix and contributing to market‑share gains cited by management. Reuters: Beauty Demand Strength

Beauty and premium brands outperformed (e.g., SK‑II growth), supporting higher-margin mix and contributing to market‑share gains cited by management. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying and positive analyst notes pre/post‑release amplified buying momentum, signaling increased bullish positioning from traders and some brokers. (Options volume spike reported in market coverage.)

Unusually heavy call-option buying and positive analyst notes pre/post‑release amplified buying momentum, signaling increased bullish positioning from traders and some brokers. (Options volume spike reported in market coverage.) Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated fiscal‑2026 guidance (EPS range ~6.83–7.09) and maintained its outlook — that gives reassurance on the plan but leaves upside capped until guidance is raised. P&G Press Release / Slides

Management reiterated fiscal‑2026 guidance (EPS range ~6.83–7.09) and maintained its outlook — that gives reassurance on the plan but leaves upside capped until guidance is raised. Negative Sentiment: P&G disclosed a roughly $150 million hit to annual profits from Middle East disruptions (higher energy/logistics/input costs), a tangible near‑term headwind that pressure margins and could constrain FY earnings. Benzinga: $150M Hit

P&G disclosed a roughly $150 million hit to annual profits from Middle East disruptions (higher energy/logistics/input costs), a tangible near‑term headwind that pressure margins and could constrain FY earnings. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side desks trimmed price targets and highlighted input-cost risks (resin, energy), which tempers upside and keeps valuation scrutiny on the stock. MarketScreener: PT Adjustments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.41.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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