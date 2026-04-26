M&T Bank Corp Sells 175,456 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,422 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 175,456 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in American Tower were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of American Tower by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 465,806 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $82,162,000 after acquiring an additional 68,368 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $4,190,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,693 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $178.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.88 and a 200 day moving average of $180.21. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 132.84%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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