M&T Bank Corp Sells 378,671 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,241 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 378,671 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $300.25.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3%

IBM stock opened at $231.88 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $245.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.37. The stock has a market cap of $217.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $220.72 and a twelve month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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