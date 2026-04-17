Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 43,504 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 847.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,637 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 43,504 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natural Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in Netflix by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. New Street Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $107.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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