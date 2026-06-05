Natixis Advisors LLC Has $25.79 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,092 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 13,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Workday were worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Finivi Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 3.3% during the third quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Workday to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $147.91 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.36 and a 1 year high of $257.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $769,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,942,984.60. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $695,319.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,225.74. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,814 shares of company stock valued at $101,308,591. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Workday, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Workday wasn't on the list.

While Workday currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here