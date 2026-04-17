Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 862.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $455.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Evercore initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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