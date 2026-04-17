Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 924.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,080 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 82,187 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.4% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $107.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $455.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, President Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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