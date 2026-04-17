Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Increased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 840.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,586 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 284,702 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 3.6% of Slow Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,379.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $455.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company's 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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