Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012,887 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 76,209 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $611,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after buying an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after buying an additional 541,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,516,692,000 after buying an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $401.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $370.58 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.84 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $354.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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