Norges Bank Invests $182.79 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 970,408 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $182,786,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.76% of Five Below at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 40,774,210.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $10,445,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452,926 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Five Below by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,105 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $131,202,000 after purchasing an additional 507,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,771,000 after purchasing an additional 332,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Below by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $65,909,000 after buying an additional 328,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,054,000.

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Key Stories Impacting Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings came in well above expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.22 versus estimates around $1.77, showing much stronger profitability than analysts expected. Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Q1 earnings came in well above expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.22 versus estimates around $1.77, showing much stronger profitability than analysts expected. Positive Sentiment: Revenue also beat forecasts, rising 32.5% year over year to $1.29 billion, driven by a 22.7% jump in comparable sales and 49 net new store openings. Five Below (FIVE) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Revenue also beat forecasts, rising 32.5% year over year to $1.29 billion, driven by a 22.7% jump in comparable sales and 49 net new store openings. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and margin improvement. The new outlook is above Wall Street expectations for both EPS and sales. Five Below, Inc. Reports 32.5% Increase in Q1 Net Sales, Raises 2026 Sales and EPS Outlook

Management raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and margin improvement. The new outlook is above Wall Street expectations for both EPS and sales. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching tariff and supply-chain risks highlighted in the guidance, since many products are imported and future costs could pressure margins.

Investors are also watching tariff and supply-chain risks highlighted in the guidance, since many products are imported and future costs could pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, the stock saw some post-earnings selling in extended trading, suggesting the market may be taking profits or focusing on forward-risk factors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $222.89 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.06 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.05.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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