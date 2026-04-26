NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Raised by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,627 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 5.9% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brookwood Investment Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,316,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $184.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.54. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $104.08 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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