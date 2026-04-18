Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 3,010 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,809 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Celestica were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Celestica from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Celestica from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celestica from $375.00 to $338.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $361.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. The trade was a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $395.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.88. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.84 and a 12 month high of $399.36. The business's 50-day moving average is $294.75 and its 200 day moving average is $299.63.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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