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Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW is Noked Israel Ltd's 8th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Palo Alto Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, adding 15,625 shares to reach 96,000 shares. The holding was worth about $17.7 million and became the fund’s 8th largest position.
  • Palo Alto Networks reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.85 versus estimates of $0.79 and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected. Revenue rose 31.1% year over year, and the company also issued FY 2026 and Q4 2026 guidance.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive despite one downgrade, with an overall rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $306.59. Several firms raised targets into the $320-$350 range after the earnings report.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Palo Alto Networks.

Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.8% of Noked Israel Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $279.62 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.22. The company has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.20, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,490,500. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 81,044 shares of company stock valued at $20,424,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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