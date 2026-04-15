Patten Group Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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