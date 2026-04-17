PDS Planning Inc Buys 23,019 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 874.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,652 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a "sell" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $107.79 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $455.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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