Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,664 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.4% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Boeing by 1,225.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 243.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.60.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $229.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $217.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.34. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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