Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 631,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.45.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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