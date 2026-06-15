Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,130,917 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,646 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $341,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock worth $2,384,645,000 after purchasing an additional 401,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE PM opened at $184.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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