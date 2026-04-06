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Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Shares of 40,358 J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
J & J Snack Foods logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Phocas Financial Corp. purchased 40,358 shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) in Q4, a new stake valued at about $3.65 million and representing roughly 0.21% of the company.
  • J & J Snack Foods announced a quarterly dividend of $0.80 (annualized $3.20, ~4.0% yield) and a board-approved $50 million share buyback (up to ~2.8% of shares), though the dividend payout ratio is high at ~101.9%.
  • In its latest quarter JJSF posted $0.33 EPS (beat by $0.01) while revenue fell 5.2% year-over-year and missed estimates; the stock trades near $79 with a market cap of about $1.51 billion and a consensus analyst rating of "Hold."
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.21% of J & J Snack Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 902.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 897.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 19,000.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 38.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 966 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 71.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J & J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $79.22 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $73.75 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $343.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $365.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. J & J Snack Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

J & J Snack Foods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J & J Snack Foods NASDAQ: JJSF is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi's and ChurroMan.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald B.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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