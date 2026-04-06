Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,672 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.09% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,598,687 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,558,253 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 583,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIAV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 7,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $252,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,195.52. This represents a 20.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -204.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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