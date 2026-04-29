Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,453 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 111,624 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.63% of MakeMyTrip worth $57,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,755 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 520,853 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,054,000 after buying an additional 67,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 201,101 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,712,000 after buying an additional 104,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company's stock.

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MakeMyTrip Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $113.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

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About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company's offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India's leading travel technology firms.

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