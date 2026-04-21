Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,468 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,468 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $401.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $366.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $354.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.84 and a 12-month high of $390.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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