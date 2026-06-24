Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 498.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock worth $14,563,008,000 after purchasing an additional 984,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock worth $8,962,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE PG opened at $151.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $147.85. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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