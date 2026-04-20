Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,077 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,443,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3,164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $333,172,000 after buying an additional 1,156,389 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,924,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $238,589,000 after buying an additional 812,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,198,764 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $335,573,000 after buying an additional 757,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $401.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $370.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.84 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $354.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here