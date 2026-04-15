Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 34,833 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,016 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,833 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 68.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.4%

ON stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 211.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $73.76. The company's 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business's revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,308. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key ON Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded ON to a "Buy" and raised its $85 price target, citing ON’s AI‑power pipeline, traction for its Treo products and a multi‑year buyback plan that could support shares. BofA upgrade and thesis

Bank of America upgraded ON to a "Buy" and raised its $85 price target, citing ON’s AI‑power pipeline, traction for its Treo products and a multi‑year buyback plan that could support shares. Positive Sentiment: Broad semiconductor rally driven by AI demand is lifting analog/power suppliers like ON as investors rotate into chip names expected to benefit from data‑center and edge AI spending. Semiconductor sector momentum

Broad semiconductor rally driven by AI demand is lifting analog/power suppliers like ON as investors rotate into chip names expected to benefit from data‑center and edge AI spending. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat (ON reported $0.64 vs. $0.62 expected) and management provided Q1 guidance, which together give some near‑term visibility while market narrative focuses on AI content per product. The stock reaction reflects investors giving credit for margin improvement potential and product roadmaps. Zacks: ON rises

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat (ON reported $0.64 vs. $0.62 expected) and management provided Q1 guidance, which together give some near‑term visibility while market narrative focuses on AI content per product. The stock reaction reflects investors giving credit for margin improvement potential and product roadmaps. Neutral Sentiment: Market research cites ON among players in the growing power Schottky diode market — a long‑term positive for product addressable market but not an immediate share mover. Industry market report

Market research cites ON among players in the growing power Schottky diode market — a long‑term positive for product addressable market but not an immediate share mover. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain mixed: revenue declined ~11% year‑over‑year in the last quarter, net margin is low (~2%), and ON’s trailing P/E is elevated — all of which raise valuation and execution risk if AI tailwinds slow. (See analyst discussion on valuation.) Valuation assessment

Underlying fundamentals remain mixed: revenue declined ~11% year‑over‑year in the last quarter, net margin is low (~2%), and ON’s trailing P/E is elevated — all of which raise valuation and execution risk if AI tailwinds slow. (See analyst discussion on valuation.) Negative Sentiment: Revenue beat/miss nuance: EPS beat while revenue slightly missed estimates, so investors should watch upcoming top‑line prints and product revenue cadence rather than just EPS. (No new corporate release linked.)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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