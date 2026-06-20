Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,633 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $181,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,331,705 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $5,587,100,000 after buying an additional 594,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,568,964,000 after buying an additional 2,065,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,934,935,000 after buying an additional 540,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,364,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 101,044 shares of company stock worth $26,022,722 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $287.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.89, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $253.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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