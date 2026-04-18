Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 188.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,876 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RKLB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of -229.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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