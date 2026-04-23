Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,839 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $409.00 to $380.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $476.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $364.73 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $349.90 and its 200-day moving average is $408.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.07 and a twelve month high of $584.03.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is 25.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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