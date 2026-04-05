RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 148,484 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,225 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 148,484 shares during the quarter. Zeta Global accounts for approximately 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Zeta Global worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Zeta Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zeta Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.09 million. Zeta Global had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.The business's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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