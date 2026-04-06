RPG Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 87,463 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $8,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 833.6% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 25,038 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 940.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 228,338 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 206,391 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,547.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 73,398 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,944 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,774.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 2,660 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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