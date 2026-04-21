SageGuard Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $366.20 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $354.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.84 and a 1-year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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