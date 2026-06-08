Sanmina Corporation $SANM Holdings Increased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 21,174.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,529 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,023 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $244,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,919 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $46,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total transaction of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,573 shares in the company, valued at $280,917,805.32. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $2,678,200.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,466,600. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $252.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $288.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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